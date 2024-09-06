Rescuers extinguished fire in Lviv region caused by enemy shelling. VIDEO+PHOTOS

On the night of 6 September, a fire broke out in the village of Murovane, Lviv district, as a result of the fall of a drone wreckage.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the State Emergency Service of Lviv region.

"When the fire and rescue units arrived at the scene, four heavy trucks were on fire. At 04:42, firefighters extinguished the fire," the statement said.

The fire was extinguished using 32 rescuers and 6 units of special equipment.

The SES noted that no one was injured or killed in the incident.

