ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
8533 visitors online
News Photo
784 1

Consequences of Russian shelling of Sumy region: enemy shelled 45 settlements. PHOTOS

During the day, 160 attacks on the territory of Sumy region were recorded, 46 settlements came under occupants' fire.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the police of the Sumy region.

"The shelling damaged 3 multi-storey buildings, 25 houses, a hospital, a lyceum, enterprises, an outbuilding, 2 garages, 3 cars, 2 trucks and 2 trailers," the statement said.

See more: Consequences of enemy shelling of Sumy region: eight residents were wounded. PHOTOS

Росіяни вкотре обстріляли Сумщину: наслідки
Росіяни вкотре обстріляли Сумщину: наслідки
Росіяни вкотре обстріляли Сумщину: наслідки
Росіяни вкотре обстріляли Сумщину: наслідки
Росіяни вкотре обстріляли Сумщину: наслідки
Росіяни вкотре обстріляли Сумщину: наслідки
Росіяни вкотре обстріляли Сумщину: наслідки

Author: 

shoot out (13198) Sumska region (1134)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 