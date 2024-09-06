Consequences of Russian shelling of Sumy region: enemy shelled 45 settlements. PHOTOS

During the day, 160 attacks on the territory of Sumy region were recorded, 46 settlements came under occupants' fire.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the police of the Sumy region.

"The shelling damaged 3 multi-storey buildings, 25 houses, a hospital, a lyceum, enterprises, an outbuilding, 2 garages, 3 cars, 2 trucks and 2 trailers," the statement said.

