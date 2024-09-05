ENG
Consequences of enemy shelling of Sumy region: eight residents were wounded. PHOTOS

Over the past day, the enemy continued shelling the civilian infrastructure of the Sumy region, recording 162 attacks.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the police of the Sumy region.

"Eight people were injured as a result of the shelling. 18 private households, 3 administrative buildings, a shop, and 2 vehicles were damaged," the statement said.

