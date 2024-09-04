Russians shelled Sumy region 52 times during day: 7 people wounded

On September 4, the occupiers fired 52 times at the border areas and settlements of the Sumy region. 149 explosions were recorded.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the telegram channel of the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

In particular, they came under fire:

Mykolaivka community: the enemy launched a GAB aerial bomb (1 explosion).

Yunakivka community: Russians launched GABs (2 explosions).

Bilopilska community: launching of GAB aerial bombs (1 explosion), mortar shelling (16 explosions).

Berezivka community: launching of GAB aerial bombs (4 explosions).

Krasnopillia community: the enemy fired from an automatic grenade launcher (9 explosions), mortar (4 explosions), artillery (8 explosions), and dropped ammunition (6 explosions).

Esman community: mortar attack (8 explosions), FPV drone attack (4 explosions).

Khotyn community: an FPV drone attack (3 explosions).

Velyka Pysarivka community: FPV drone attack (2 explosions), artillery shelling (15 explosions), shelling with tripod-mounted man-portable antitank gun (4 explosions), mortar shelling (19 explosions).

Shalyhyne community: launch of GAB bombs (1 explosion), mortar shelling (3 explosions).

Seredyna-Buda community: a kamikaze drone strike (1 explosion).

Nova Sloboda community: Russians conducted mortar attacks (15 explosions), attacked with an FPV drone (1 explosion), and launched GAB (2 explosions).

Hlukhiv community: FPV drone attack (2 explosions).

Yampil community: Russians launched GAB bombs (4 explosions), 6 civilians were injured as a result of the shelling.

Druzhbivka community: mortar shelling (4 explosions).

Svesa community: the enemy shelled the community with MLRS (8 explosions), a local resident was injured.

