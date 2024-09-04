Evacuation of five more settlements to be carried out in Sumy region - RMA

In the Sumy region, evacuation of five more settlements in Shostka and Konotop districts will be carried out.

The head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration Volodymyr Artiukh said this during a telethon, Censor.NET reports.

According to the head of the regional military administration, since the beginning of the year, Russians have carried out almost 11,000 attacks on the territory of Sumy region.

"Since the beginning of the year, 11,000 attacks have been made on Sumy region, while last year it was 8,000. This is a significant increase, and there is also an increase in the number of dead and wounded from shelling - 433 people, including 35 children," the official said.

Artyukh noted that the enemy is deliberately shelling the civilian infrastructure of the region, including educational institutions of Sumy region.

"Yesterday (September 3, - ed.) in the evening, the enemy carried out an air strike on the building of one of the universities in Sumy. Classes were held in this building for students and it had nothing to do with the military. A day earlier, the Russians hit a children's rehabilitation center and an orphanage, these institutions are located in residential areas, 18 residents of the surrounding houses were injured, including 6 children. The enemy also shelled Hlukhiv community," the official said.

