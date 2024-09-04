Almost 50 thousand people remain in area of active hostilities in Donetsk region

As of September 3, about 49,000 people remain in the area of active hostilities in the Donetsk region.

This was stated by Dmytro Petlin, head of the division of operational and duty service, communication, warning and informing the population of the Department for Civil Protection, Mobilization and Defense of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"As of September 3, about 376,000 people remained on the territory of Donetsk region controlled by the Ukrainian authorities. About 49,000 people, including 2,289 children, remained in the settlements of the communities that are classified as the zone of active hostilities," Petlin said.

According to him, the settlements that are classified as the area of active hostilities are located in 16 territorial communities of the Donetsk region.

Earlier it was reported that 26 thousand people, including 1,076 children, are still living in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region.

