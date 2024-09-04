Russians occupied village of Prechystivka near Vuhledar - DeepState. MAP

The enemy occupied the village of Prechystivka in the Donetsk region.

This was written by DeepState analysts, Censor.NET reports.

In addition, the enemy advanced near Vodiane.

As reported, the occupiers resumed their attacks to outflank Vuhledar.

See: Soldiers of the 24th Brigade managed to stop an enemy assault in Donetsk region and destroy three enemy MT-LBs and one infantry fighting vehicle. VIDEO