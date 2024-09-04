Russians occupied village of Prechystivka near Vuhledar - DeepState. MAP
The enemy occupied the village of Prechystivka in the Donetsk region.
This was written by DeepState analysts, Censor.NET reports.
In addition, the enemy advanced near Vodiane.
As reported, the occupiers resumed their attacks to outflank Vuhledar.
