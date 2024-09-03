DeepState project analysts report that the occupiers have resumed attacks to support attempts to outflank the city of Vuhledar in Donetsk region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the project's telegram channel.

"Yesterday, the situation was difficult in Vodiane, where Katsaps with 4 armoured vehicles and airborne troops flew into the village. We are trying to smoke out the rest, the fighting is continuing. The katsaps also entered the territory of "Pivdenno-Donbasskaya No. 1" mine. This morning two convoys were on their way to Prechystivka, which united into one of the 8 armoured vehicles and managed to enter the village from Pavlivka. The battle is ongoing," DeepState said.

Later, analysts said that the occupiers provided artillery support for the assault operations of their units. The Katsaps fired MLRS at Shakhtarske, and cannon artillery at Vodiane and Prechystivka.

According to the updated data, the village of Prechystivka was stormed by at least 12 enemy weapons. The Katsaps set up logistics to the village, concentrating up to 100 infantrymen in the village.

The enemy also advanced in New York.

The line of contact near Lyman Pershyi and Vodiane is being clarified. Relative stabilisation of the front near Halytsynivka.

