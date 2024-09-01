Enemy is looking for weaknesses in our defense in Siversk direction, actively using attack aircraft in Toretsk direction - General Staff

The situation on the frontline remains difficult. A total of 91 firefights have taken place since the beginning of the day.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the General Staff's report on the situation at the front as of 16 September.

Strikes on the territory of Ukraine

The border settlements of the Sumy and Chernihiv regions continue to suffer from cynical artillery shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation. The areas of Porozok, Dmytrivka, and Vysoke were hit by cannon artillery and MLRS fire. The enemy conducted air strikes on localities such as Bilopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Buniakyne, and Obody, downing nine KABs in total.

Situation in the Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv direction, Russian occupiers attacked defensive lines in the area of Vovchansk and Lyptsi four times. Three combat engagements are currently underway. The situation remains under control of our troops.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our troops four times in the vicinity of Synkivka and Hlushkivka. Two firefights are still ongoing. Ukrainian soldiers continue to hold their ground.

Situation in the East

In the Lyman direction, the invading army conducted ten attacks on Ukrainian positions near Makiivka, Hrekivka, Novosadove, Nevske, and Torske over the day. Eight engagements ended, two more are ongoing.

The enemy continues to look for weaknesses in our defences in the Siversk direction. Defenders of Ukrainian soil repelled five enemy attacks near Verkhnekamianske and Rozdolivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled four attacks near Andriivka, Klishchiivka, and Maiske, and another attack is ongoing in the area of Markove.

In the Toretsk direction, ten hostile attacks took place in the area of Toretsk and Nelipivka. Ukrainian troops repelled eight enemy attacks, and two more combat engagements are ongoing. The enemy is actively using attack aircraft.

The Pokrovske direction witnessed the highest number of combat engagements. Since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have made 34 attempts to push our defenders from their positions in the areas of Vozdvyzhenka, Zelene Pole, Kalynove, Hrodivka, Novohrodivka, Karlivka, Marynivka and Mykhailivka. The defence forces are holding back the onslaught and have repelled 27 enemy attacks, with seven battles still ongoing.

Fighting continues near Krasnohorivka in the Kurakhove direction. According to updated information, three attacks by the occupation army are currently underway in the area. Ukrainian defenders repelled 11 enemy attacks near Kostiantynivka and Heorhiivka.

Situation in the South

Five hostile attacks took place in the Vremivka direction near Vodiane, Kostiantynivka, and Makarivka. The battle is ongoing.

The occupation forces did not conduct any active offensive in the Orikhiv direction. However, they are constantly shelling populated areas from all available weapons. They attacked Novoandriivka with unguided aerial missiles.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy unsuccessfully tried to attack our defenders once.

According to the General Staff, the occupiers do not stop bombing their territory. According to available information, four airstrikes have been carried out on the territory of the Kursk region today, using four KABs.