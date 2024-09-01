Day in Donetsk region: one person died and four were injured in Toretsk district and Lyman, four districts were under shelling. PHOTOS

Over the past day, Russians shelled the Volnovakha, Pokrovsk, Kramatorsk, and Bakhmut districts of the Donetsk region, resulting in one death and one wounded.

This was announced by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin, Censor.NET reports.

Volnovakha district

A house was damaged in Novoukrainka, Vuhledar district.

Pokrovsk district

In the Kurakhove district, a house in Izmailivka was damaged, outbuildings in Hirnyk were damaged, and Kurakhove and Veselyi Hai were shelled. Administrative buildings in Myrnohrad were damaged. The Mariinka and Hrodivska districts were shelled.

Kramatorsk district

In Lyman, 3 people were injured, 10 multi-story buildings, 3 administrative buildings, and a coffee shop were damaged; 12 houses in Zarichne and 1 in Yampil were also destroyed.

Bakhmut district

A person was killed and 2 houses were damaged in Shcherbynivka, Toretsk district. A person was injured in Zvanivka. In the Chasovoyarsk community, 7 private houses, a multi-story building, and an industrial building were damaged.

As noted, in total, Russians fired 20 times at settlements in the Donetsk region over the past day. 3,516 people were evacuated from the front line, including 404 children.





