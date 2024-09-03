Soldiers of 24th SMB managed to stop enemy assault in Donetsk and destroy three enemy MT-LBs and one IFV. VIDEO
Three enemy MT-LBs and one infantry fighting vehicle were burned by soldiers of the Raroh battalion of the 24th separate mechanized brigade named after King Danylo.
In cooperation with the artillery and infantry of adjacent units, the soldiers managed to stop the occupiers' attempted assault in the town of Chasiv Yar, Donetsk region, Censor.NET reports.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password