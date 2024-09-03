Soldiers of 24th SMB managed to stop enemy assault in Donetsk and destroy three enemy MT-LBs and one IFV. VIDEO

Three enemy MT-LBs and one infantry fighting vehicle were burned by soldiers of the Raroh battalion of the 24th separate mechanized brigade named after King Danylo.

In cooperation with the artillery and infantry of adjacent units, the soldiers managed to stop the occupiers' attempted assault in the town of Chasiv Yar, Donetsk region, Censor.NET reports.

