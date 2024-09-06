US Deputy Secretary of State Richard Verma arrives in Kyiv. PHOTO

On Friday, 6 September, US Deputy Secretary of State and Acting Special Representative for Ukraine's Economic Recovery Richard Verma arrived in Kyiv.

This was reported by US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink on social network X, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that the US official plans to discuss with representatives of the private sector US support for Ukraine's economic recovery.

"It is a pleasure to welcome Richard Verma back to Kyiv! Along with private sector representatives from Aon, Jacobs, and Day & Zimmerman, Richard Verma is here to discuss U.S. support for Ukraine's economic recovery," Ambassador Brink wrote.

Earlier, it was reported that the US Under Secretary of State for Management and Resources Richard Verma will act as the US Special Representative for Ukraine's recovery after Penny Pritzker resigns from this position.

