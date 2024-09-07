Day in Kherson region: Russian military targeted critical infrastructure facility and residential buildings. 5 aerial bombs were dropped on Beryslavs district. PHOTO

Over the past day, Russian invaders shelled 19 settlements in the Kherson region, 7 people were wounded.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin.

Tokarivka, Sadove, Komyshany, Tiahynka, Antonivka, Beryslav, Kozatske, Bilozerka, Kizomys, Mykilske, Tomyna Balka, Havrylivka, Oleksandrivka, Prydniprovske, Rakivka, Burgunka, Urozhayne, Vesele and the city of Kherson came under hostile fire and air strikes.

"The Russian military hit a critical infrastructure facility and a shop; residential areas of the region's settlements, including a multi-story building and 11 private houses. The occupiers also damaged garages, buses, and private cars. As a result of Russian aggression, 7 people were injured," the statement said.

During a nighttime drone attack, the Air Defence Forces destroyed 7 Shahed-131/136 over the territory of our region.

Read also on Censor.NET: Russian army shells Komyshany, attacks Kherson suburbs and Kindiyka with drones, wounded

Russian aircraft also attacked settlements in the Beryslav district: the Russians dropped five bombs, the Kherson Military District Administration reported.

One of the bombs landed near a residential building. A 28-year-old woman sustained multiple shrapnel wounds from glass. She was taken to hospital for medical treatment.

The house of culture, which was destroyed earlier as a result of shelling, was also hit.





