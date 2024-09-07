ENG
Consequences of enemy shelling of Sumy region: one person died, six were injured, two of them children. PHOTOS

Over the past day, the enemy attacked 32 localities in the Sumy region. A total of 210 attacks were registered.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the police of the Sumy region

A 66-year-old woman died as a result of the shelling. Six people were wounded, including two children aged 15 and 16.

The hostile strikes damaged 2 apartment buildings, 18 private households, a hospital, a post office, a farm and 1 car, and set fire to 3 more private houses.

