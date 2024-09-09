Russians claim explosion and fire at fuel storage site in Belgorod region after Ukrainian UAV attack. PHOTO
The governor of Russia's Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said that a Ukrainian drone had attacked a fuel storage site in the Volokonovsky district.
This was reported by Censor.NET.
"The Ukrainian Armed Forces attacked a fuel storage site in Volokonovsk district using an unmanned aerial vehicle. The explosion caused the tanks to catch fire. Fire crews are extinguishing the fire. Information about the consequences is being updated. All operational services are working at the scene," Gladkov wrote on his telegram channel.
