Russian troops massively shelled border of Chernihiv region, there are damages. PHOTO

The past day was one of the most difficult for the Chernihiv border area since the beginning of the year. The enemy carried out a massive shelling - 160 hits at the territory of the region.

This was reported by the head of the Chernihiv Regional Military District Administration Vyacheslav Chaus in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, a residential building and outbuildings were damaged in the village of Novhorod-Siverskiy in the community, and a residential building and outbuildings were damaged in a village in Semenivka district.

"Due to the shelling, the town of Semenivka had a partial power outage, and restoration work is underway," Chaus said.

It is also noted that during the week, the Russians fired 105 times at 26 settlements. 307 explosions were recorded. The enemy carried out 66 air strikes.

The civilian infrastructure was damaged - houses were burning, non-residential and commercial buildings were damaged. Two civilians were wounded in the border area.