73 explosions occurred overnight on border of Chernihiv region, 10 more at night and in morning in Sumy region: two people were injured, houses burned, farm was destroyed. PHOTOS
Russians continue to shell settlements on the border of Chernihiv and Sumy regions.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration Vyacheslav Chaus and the Sumy Regional Military Administration.
Shelling of the border of Chernihiv region
Thus, according to the head of the RMA, over the past day, the enemy opened fire 16 times at the border of Chernihiv region. A total of 73 explosions were recorded.
The Russians used artillery, mortars, MLRS and drones to terrorise populated areas.
As a result of shelling in two villages of the Semenivka community, houses burned down, a village club and a farm were destroyed.
The man and woman received shrapnel wounds and were taken to Semenivka hospital. According to the doctors, their condition is stable and they are receiving all the necessary assistance.
Shelling of the border of Sumy region
At night and in the morning, Russians fired 7 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 10 explosions were recorded.
As noted, the Bezdrytska, Yunakivska, Velykopysarivska, Bilopilska, Vorozhbianska, and Yampilska communities were shelled.
- Bezdrytska community: Russians carried out a strike with an unmanned aerial vehicle (1 explosion).
- Velykopysarivska community: the enemy attacked with a FPV kamikaze drone (1 explosion).
- Bilopilska community: an air strike by a KAB (1 explosion).
- Vorozhbianska community: launch of KAB bombs (3 explosions).
- Yunakivska community: launch of KAB bombs (2 explosions).
- Yampilska community: Russians launched KAB bombs (2 explosions).
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password