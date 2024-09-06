73 explosions occurred overnight on border of Chernihiv region, 10 more at night and in morning in Sumy region: two people were injured, houses burned, farm was destroyed. PHOTOS

Russians continue to shell settlements on the border of Chernihiv and Sumy regions.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration Vyacheslav Chaus and the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

Shelling of the border of Chernihiv region

Thus, according to the head of the RMA, over the past day, the enemy opened fire 16 times at the border of Chernihiv region. A total of 73 explosions were recorded.

The Russians used artillery, mortars, MLRS and drones to terrorise populated areas.

As a result of shelling in two villages of the Semenivka community, houses burned down, a village club and a farm were destroyed.

Read more: Occupiers shell Chernihiv region: woman is wounded, houses are burned

The man and woman received shrapnel wounds and were taken to Semenivka hospital. According to the doctors, their condition is stable and they are receiving all the necessary assistance.

Read more: Occupiers attacked border village in Chernihiv region with drones: Houses are burning





See more: Consequences of Russian shelling of Sumy region: enemy shelled 45 settlements. PHOTOS

Shelling of the border of Sumy region

At night and in the morning, Russians fired 7 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 10 explosions were recorded.

As noted, the Bezdrytska, Yunakivska, Velykopysarivska, Bilopilska, Vorozhbianska, and Yampilska communities were shelled.

Bezdrytska community: Russians carried out a strike with an unmanned aerial vehicle (1 explosion).

Velykopysarivska community: the enemy attacked with a FPV kamikaze drone (1 explosion).

Bilopilska community: an air strike by a KAB (1 explosion).

Vorozhbianska community: launch of KAB bombs (3 explosions).

Yunakivska community: launch of KAB bombs (2 explosions).

Yampilska community: Russians launched KAB bombs (2 explosions).

Read more: Evacuation of five more settlements to be carried out in Sumy region - RMA