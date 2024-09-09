Occupiers attacked car in Antonivka and shelled Novodmytrivka: Two people were injured. PHOTO
Today, on 9 September, Russian troops attacked a civilian car in Antonivka with a drone and shelled Novodmytrivka in the Kherson region.
This was reported by the Kherson Regional State Administration, Censor.NET reports.
Thus, two people were injured when explosives were dropped on a vehicle in Antonivka. A 63-year-old man sustained an explosive injury and abdominal wounds. A 62-year-old woman sustained explosive trauma, multiple shrapnel wounds to the chest, abdomen, upper and lower extremities. The victims were taken to hospital.
A private house was destroyed in Novodmytrivka as a result of one of "hits". No people were injured.
The RMA also showed photos of the aftermath of the attack on Novodmytrivka.
