Occupiers attacked car in Antonivka and shelled Novodmytrivka: Two people were injured. PHOTO

Today, on 9 September, Russian troops attacked a civilian car in Antonivka with a drone and shelled Novodmytrivka in the Kherson region.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional State Administration, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, two people were injured when explosives were dropped on a vehicle in Antonivka. A 63-year-old man sustained an explosive injury and abdominal wounds. A 62-year-old woman sustained explosive trauma, multiple shrapnel wounds to the chest, abdomen, upper and lower extremities. The victims were taken to hospital.

A private house was destroyed in Novodmytrivka as a result of one of "hits". No people were injured.

The RMA also showed photos of the aftermath of the attack on Novodmytrivka.

Удар по Новодмитрівці на Херсонщины 9 вересня
