Occupiers attacked hospital in Kherson from drone: Nurse was injured

Today, on September 9, Russian troops attacked a hospital in Kherson from a drone.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, a 25-year-old nurse was injured as a result of the explosives dropped from the UAV. She received an explosive injury and a shrapnel wound to her leg. The victim was provided with the necessary medical care on the spot.

Yesterday, on September 8, six people were injured in the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson as a result of Russians dropping explosives on a bus.