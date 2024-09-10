Over past 24 hours, ruscists attacked 15 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region. Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk region came under attack. PHOTO

Within 24 hours, the occupants shelled 15 settlements of Zaporizhzhia region 314 times.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

According to Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA, Russia conducted 15 air strikes on Stepnohirsk, Kamianske, Lobkove, Orikhove, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka and Bilohirsk.

In addition, the occupiers used almost 150 UAVs of various modifications to attack Huliaipole, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka and Poltavka.

The enemy also shelled Orikhiv and Novodanylivka with multiple rocket launchers and fired 147 artillery shells at the territory of Prymorske, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Novoandriivka, Staroukrainka, Novodanylivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka and Poltavka.

Since the evening of 9 September, the enemy has not stopped shelling the Nikopol region, said Serhiy Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration. They fired half a dozen artillery shells at Chervonohryhorivka and Marhanets communities.

"There was a fire in one of the settlements. Dead wood was burning. The fire was extinguished by the rescuers. An outbuilding was damaged. In the Marhanetska community, there is destruction due to the shelling that took place earlier. The enemy sent a kamikaze drone there, which caused a fire. It was tamed. An outbuilding was destroyed and a private house was damaged," the statement said.

See more: Occupiers attacked Nikopol district with heavy artillery, Grad MLRS and kamikaze drones: Enterprise, houses and power lines damaged. PHOTOS



