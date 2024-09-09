Occupiers attacked Nikopol district with heavy artillery, Grad MLRS and kamikaze drones: Enterprise, houses and power lines damaged. PHOTOS

The occupiers do not stop shelling the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region. Today, on 9 September, Nikopol, Marhanets, Pokrov, and Myrove communities were under fire.

Today, the Russians sent heavy artillery, Grad multiple rocket launchers, and kamikaze drones to the Nikopol area. They also dropped ammunition from a UAV.

Today, the Russians sent heavy artillery, Grad multiple rocket launchers, and kamikaze drones to the Nikopol area. They also dropped ammunition from a UAV.

The district centre was targeted, which resulted in the destruction of one of the enterprises. 12 private houses and 8 outbuildings were damaged. Two garages, a car, and a power line were damaged.

Marhanets, Pokrovske, and Myrovka communities were also affected. Some of the attacked territories are still being examined. In one of the settlements, the infrastructure was damaged.









As a reminder, a 16-year-old girl died today as a result of shelling in Nikopol. Three people were also injured. The victims sustained shrapnel wounds. A 79-year-old man was taken to hospital. His condition is of moderate severity. A 74-year-old local resident received medical aid and refused to be hospitalised. So did a 66-year-old woman.