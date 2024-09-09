Ruscists once again target fire at fire and rescue unit in Donetsk region. PHOTOS

On the morning of 9 September, Russian invaders targeted a fire and rescue unit in Kurakhove, Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

"The building and equipment were damaged as a result of the enemy strike. Fortunately, the rescuers were not injured," the statement said.

