Ruscists once again target fire at fire and rescue unit in Donetsk region. PHOTOS
On the morning of 9 September, Russian invaders targeted a fire and rescue unit in Kurakhove, Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.
"The building and equipment were damaged as a result of the enemy strike. Fortunately, the rescuers were not injured," the statement said.
