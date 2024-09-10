SES rescued entire village from fire in Kyiv region. VIDEO+PHOTOS
Rescuers extinguished a fire in Vyshhorod district, saving an entire village.
This was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service, Censor.NET reports.
Dry vegetation caught fire in an open area near the village of Marianivka yesterday, 9 September
"Due to strong gusts of wind, the fire covered hundreds of metres of field, bushes and gardens in a matter of minutes. Private houses, a farm with animals and a school building were under threat of fire," the statement said.
Rescuers from three regions extinguished the 2.8-hectare fire.
