Day in Donetsk region: 3 people were killed and 5 were wounded. Occupants shelled region 14 times. PHOTOS

On 9 September, Russian occupants fired 14 times on the territory of Donetsk region, killing 3 people and injuring 5.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the RMA Vadym Filashkin.

Pokrovskyi district

In Hirnyk, 1 person died and 2 were wounded. In Kurakhove, 7 houses were damaged. The occupiers also shelled Marinka, Hrodivka and Myrnohrad communities.

Read more: Russians advance in Krasnohorivka - DeepState. MAP

Kramatorsk district

Russians killed 1 person and injured 1 in Shchurove of the Lyman community, damaging 8 houses. In Illinivska community, 1 person was killed and 1 injured in Kleban-Byk; a house in Oleksandro-Kalynove was damaged.

Bakhmut district

In Toretsk, 1 person was injured and a house was damaged. In Chasovoyarsk community, 12 private houses, a multi-storey building and a non-residential building were damaged.

During the day, Russian invaders fired 14 times at the settlements of Donetsk region. 1419 people, including 143 children, were evacuated from the front line.

Thus, on 9 September, Russian occupants killed 3 residents of Donetsk region: in Hirnyk, Shchurov and Kleban-Byk. Another 5 people were injured in the region over the day.

Watch more: Three occupants are ambushed near Mykhailivka village in Donetsk region. VIDEO







