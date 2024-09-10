Three occupants are ambushed near Mykhailivka village in Donetsk region. VIDEO
Three Russian stormtroopers were ambushed by Ukrainian soldiers near the village of Mykhailivka in Donetsk region.
According to Censor.NET, the last moments of the lives of the three occupants were recorded by a drone. The recording shows three Russians approaching the house. A moment later, shooting starts and two of the occupiers remain on the battlefield. The third one starts to run away. He is attacked by a drone. However, it is not very successful. Nevertheless, the soldiers eliminate the invader with small arms when he comes under fire again.
