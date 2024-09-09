Strike UAV operator eliminates occupier in field in Kharkiv region. VIDEO

In the Kharkiv region, a Ukrainian drone operator caught a lone occupier in the field and was preparing to strike when his comrade-in-arms was ahead of him and did the job himself.

The video of the "Wait For Me"crew of the 1st Mechanized Battalion of the 3rd Assault Brigade, Censor.NET reports.

Watch more: Soldiers of 3rd SAB attacked T-72 and T-80 tanks of occupiers in Kharkiv region with kamikaze drones. VIDEO