Strike UAV operator eliminates occupier in field in Kharkiv region. VIDEO
In the Kharkiv region, a Ukrainian drone operator caught a lone occupier in the field and was preparing to strike when his comrade-in-arms was ahead of him and did the job himself.
The video of the "Wait For Me"crew of the 1st Mechanized Battalion of the 3rd Assault Brigade, Censor.NET reports.
