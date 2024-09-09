ENG
Strike UAV operator eliminates occupier in field in Kharkiv region. VIDEO

In the Kharkiv region, a Ukrainian drone operator caught a lone occupier in the field and was preparing to strike when his comrade-in-arms was ahead of him and did the job himself.

The video of the "Wait For Me"crew of the 1st Mechanized Battalion of the 3rd Assault Brigade, Censor.NET reports.

