Soldiers of 3rd SAB attacked T-72 and T-80 tanks of occupiers in Kharkiv region with kamikaze drones. VIDEO

In the Kharkiv region, soldiers of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade hit Russian armour - T-72 and T-80 tanks. The turrets of both were damaged.

The corresponding video was posted on the telegram channel of the Third Assault Brigade, Censor.NET reports.

"Five more enemy trucks were thrown over from the FPV. Three of them were expertly hit while the vehicles were moving. Soldiers of the FATUM strike unit from the Anti-Tank Battalion did the job," the soldiers added.

