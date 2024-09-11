ENG
Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 628,930 people (+1140 per day), 8642 tanks, 17,936 artillery systems, 16,938 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian defence forces have eliminated 628,930 Russian invaders.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 11.09.24 are approximately:

personnel - about 628930 (+1140) people,

tanks - 8642 (+2) units,

armoured combat vehicles - 16938 (+13) units,

artillery systems - 17936 (+56) units,

MLRS - 1182 (+2) units,

air defence systems - 943 (+1) units,

aircraft - 368 (+0) units,

helicopters - 328 (+0) units,

UAVs of the operational and tactical level - 14990 (+57),

cruise missiles - 2591 (+0),

ships/boats - 28 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

motor vehicles and tankers - 24388 (+58) units,

special equipment - 3059 (+6)

втрати військ РФ в Україні

"The data is being updated," the statement said.

