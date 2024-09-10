ENG
Azov Brigade fighters eliminate Russian invader in Serebrianskyi forest. VIDEO

The soldiers of the 5th Special Forces battalion "Lubart" of the 12th Brigade "Azov" eliminated a Russian invader in the Serebrianskyi forest in Luhansk region.

According to Censor.NET, the video was published on the Butusov Plus Telegram channel.

