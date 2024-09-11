Ruscists attack Nikopol with artillery: man is wounded, houses and power lines are damaged. PHOTOS

The night before, Russian troops continued shelling the Nikopol district.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA Serhii Lysak in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, the district centre was hit by heavy artillery.

"A 45-year-old man was injured. He has shrapnel wounds. His condition is average. Four apartment buildings and a two-storey building, a power line were damaged. Windows in one of the lyceums were smashed," the statement said.

It is also noted that the enemy sent kamikaze drones to the Marhanets community.

"A car was hit there. But the main thing is that there were no casualties," Lysak said.

"At night and in the morning, the army of the aggressor country fired artillery shells at Nikopol again. It also sent UAVs to the city. The infrastructure is damaged. Other consequences are being clarified," the head of the region added.