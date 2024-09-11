Ruscists hit hospital in Chernihiv region’s border-zone. PHOTO

On the night of 11 September 2024, Russian troops attacked a hospital in the Chernihiv region.

This was reported by the head of the Chernihiv Regional Military District Administration Viacheslav Chaus on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, the enemy fired 20 times at the border of the Chernihiv region over the last day. 66 explosions were recorded. Three times the Russians used anti-aircraft guns.

Consequences of enemy shelling

According to the RMA, a 71-year-old man was wounded in a village in Semenivka community as a result of hostile shelling. He received the necessary assistance. A residential building and outbuildings were on fire in the village.

"On the night of 11 September, the enemy shelled a hospital in Semenivka with artillery. The windows were seriously damaged and there was a partial power outage. Preliminarily, patients and staff were not injured," the head of the region said.





