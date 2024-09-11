Explosion occurs in Kamianske district, Dnipropetrovsk region: There is 1 dead and 2 wounded PHOTO (updated)

On the afternoon of 11 September, explosions occurred in the Dnipropetrovsk region during an air raid alert.

Earlier, the Air Force warned of a threat of ballistic missiles from the southeast.

Updated information

Later, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Serhii Lysak, clarified that the explosion took place in the Kamianske district.

"Please do not post anything until the end of air alert. Information silence," he said.

The head of the region said that the enemy attack resulted in a dead man and wounded.

Later, Serhii Lysak reported that the deceased was a 38-year-old man.

"As of now, we know about the victim with burns. He was hospitalised and is receiving all the necessary medical care. Doctors assess the victim's condition as moderate," he added.

As of 14:30, two people have been reported injured.

"In addition to the 22-year-old man, a 32-year-old woman is also injured. She has a mine-blast injury and a concussion. Both are in hospital. Doctors assess the condition of the victims as moderate. The enemy strike caused damage to one of the enterprises. There was a fire there," said Lysak, the head of the RMA.

