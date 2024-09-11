Preparation of aircraft and fragments of combat flight by Ukrainian pilot. VIDEO

A video was posted online showing fragments of the aircraft's preparation and the Ukrainian pilot's combat flight.

According to Censor.NET, the recording contains footage of technicians working and live fire.

"A beautiful cut of footage of the work of the Ukrainian Air Force and aviation units, which briefly shows almost the entire process of boarding and preparing for a combat flight." - says the author of the publication in his comment.

Watch more: Moment of destruction of last bridge over Seym River in Kursk region of RF by Ukrainian aviation. VIDEO