Moment of destruction of last bridge over Seym River in Kursk region of RF by Ukrainian aviation. VIDEO

A video has been posted online showing the moment when Ukrainian aircraft destroyed the last bridge over the Seym River in the Kursk region of Russia.

According to Censor.NET, the recording shows that several air bombs hit an important link in the enemy's logistics.

"The last bridge over the Seim River in Kursk region was destroyed by aerial bombs. This strategic object was used by the enemy to transfer equipment and supplies. The strike has significantly complicated the logistics of Russian troops," the author of the publication notes in his commentary.

Read more: Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed last bridge over Seym River in Kursk region - Bratchuk