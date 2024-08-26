Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed last bridge over Seym River in Kursk region - Bratchuk

Ukrainian defence forces destroyed the third and last bridge over the Seym River near Karyzh in the Kursk region of Russia.

This was announced on the evening of 25 August by the spokesman for the Ukrainian Volunteer Army "South" Serhiy Bratchuk, Censor.NET reports.

"Vehicular traffic on all three bridges across the Seim is declared closed," the spokesman wrote.

On 18 August, it was reported that Ukrainian aviation destroyed the second bridge in the Kursk direction across the Seim River with precision strikes.

Read more: AFU Air Force aviation destroys bridge in Kursk axis. VIDEO