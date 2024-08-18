Aviation of Air Force of the AFU destroyed another bridge in Kursk region of Russian Federation. VIDEO

Ukrainian aircraft destroyed the second bridge in the Kursk sector across the Seim River with precision strikes.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykola Oleshchuk.

He released a video of the destruction of a second bridge in the Kursk region of Russia by air strikes.

"Kursk direction. Minus one more bridge! The Air Force aviation continues to deprive the enemy of logistical capabilities with precision air strikes, which significantly affects the course of combat operations. I once again thank the pilots for their professionalism and results," Oleshchuk said.

According to the Russian media, this refers to the destruction by Ukrainian troops of a bridge over the Seim River near the village of Zvane in the Kursk region.

It is noted that this bridge was used to supply Russian units in the Kursk region.

