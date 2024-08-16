ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
12687 visitors online
News Video War
21 710 71

AFU Air Force aviation destroys bridge in Kursk axis. VIDEO

The Air Force aviation is taking an active part in the fighting in the Kursk axis.

The video of the destruction of the bridge was published on the AF telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"Ukrainian pilots are hitting enemy strongholds, concentrations of equipment, as well as enemy logistics centres and supply routes with precision strikes," said Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk.

Read more: Russians hit house in Kherson - injuring two people

Author: 

bridge (177) Air forces (1442) Kursk (732)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 