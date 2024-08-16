AFU Air Force aviation destroys bridge in Kursk axis. VIDEO
The Air Force aviation is taking an active part in the fighting in the Kursk axis.
The video of the destruction of the bridge was published on the AF telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
"Ukrainian pilots are hitting enemy strongholds, concentrations of equipment, as well as enemy logistics centres and supply routes with precision strikes," said Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk.
