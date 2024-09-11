Ex-deputy head of Volyn RMA and her accomplices helped draft dodgers to go abroad for $5 thousand - Prosecutor General’s Office. PHOTOS

Under the procedural supervision of the Prosecutor General's Office prosecutors, the former deputy head of the Volyn RMA and seven other members of the criminal organisation were exposed and served suspicion notices.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Prosecutor General's Office.

As noted, they are charged with the creation, leadership of a criminal organisation, as well as participation in it, obstruction of the lawful activities of the Armed Forces and other military formations, as well as illegal smuggling of persons across the state border of Ukraine (Art. 255, parts 1, 2, Art. 28, part 4, part 1, Art. 114-1, part 4, Art. 28, part 3, Art. 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).









What did the investigation find?

According to the investigation, the suspects organized a scheme to evade mobilization and illegal departure of men abroad. The criminal organization included heads of public organizations, individual entrepreneurs and others.

"From August 2022 to April 2023, under the guise of providing volunteer assistance to the Armed Forces, they organized the illegal transportation of more than 100 persons liable for military service as volunteers across the border. The suspects entered their data into the "Shliakh" system, which allowed the men to cross the border without hindrance. According to the investigation, the cost of such a service was about USD 5 thousand per person, and the money was transferred to the members of the criminal organization through intermediaries," the statement said.

Pre-trial restraints have been imposed on all suspects.