In Volyn, it is forbidden to hold mass events without approval

In Volyn region, mass events have been banned without the consent of the administration.

This was announced by the head of the Regional Military Administration Yuriy Pohuliayko, Censor.NET reports.

The decision was made at a meeting of the Defence Council.

"During the regular meeting of the Defence Council, it was forbidden to hold mass events in the Volyn region without the appropriate approval. Event organisers will have to apply to the local executive authority no later than 10 days before the event," the statement said.

If a mass event is to take place on the territory of a community, approval is required from the relevant district military administration.

If it is a regional event, the Volyn Regional Military Administration must approve it.

According to Pohuliayko, the decision was made in connection with the security situation and in response to the recent cases of public order violations.

As a reminder, earlier it was reported that a shootout took place in Lutsk on 27 August at night. An unidentified man opened fire on the soldiers who were on duty at the security post. The attacker fled after the incident.

