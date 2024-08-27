In Lutsk, unknown man fired at servicemen on duty: he is wanted

On 27 August, a shootout took place in Lutsk at night. An unidentified man opened fire on the soldiers who were on duty at the security post. After the incident, the attacker fled.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the National Police of Volyn.

As noted, the man fired from an unidentified weapon at the military, who returned fire.

One soldier was wounded and taken to hospital. After the shooting, the unknown man fled.

Read more: Man in military uniform opens fire in capital’s Pechersk. VIDEO (updated)

The search for him is ongoing. A special police operation has been launched.

Investigators have opened a criminal investigation into the attempted murder of a serviceman under Article 348 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

At the same time, the regional territorial centre for recruitment and social support is not commenting on the situation while the investigation is ongoing, spokeswoman Uliana Kravchuk told "Suspilne".

See more: Man who shot at people in Ternopil region is served suspicion notice, he faces life imprisonment - Interior Ministry. PHOTOS