Man who shot at people in Ternopil region is served suspicion notice, he faces life imprisonment - Interior Ministry. PHOTOS

Law enforcement officers have served a notice of suspicion to a man who killed two people and injured four others in a village in Ternopil region. He faces life imprisonment.

This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

"Investigators of the Ternopil police have served a notice of suspicion to the man who opened fire on people. The suspect is charged with the premeditated murder of two people (Article 115, part 2, paragraph 1, of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). He faces life imprisonment," the statement said.

As a reminder, on 15 August, a man dressed in a military uniform opened fire in a village in the Zbarazh community of Ternopil district: two people were killed and four others were injured. Two of the victims were taken to hospital, and two more were treated at the scene.

The police promptly detained the armed criminal and placed him in a temporary detention centre.

On Friday, 16 August, police investigators under the procedural supervision of the Ternopil Specialised Defence Prosecutor's Office of the Western Region served the suspect a notice of suspicion of committing a crime.

Investigative actions are being carried out with the suspect. The issue of choosing a measure of restraint in the form of detention is being decided.