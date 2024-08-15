Armed man in military uniform who was shooting at people was detained in Ternopil region: two dead and three wounded. PHOTO

Police in Ternopil region detained an armed man who was shooting at people. It was a 45-year-old resident of the Zhytomyr region.

This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

According to preliminary information, two people died as a result of the incident, and three others were injured and taken to hospital.

"On Wednesday, 15 August, at about 3:35 p.m., the special line 102 received a report that in the village of Dobrovody, Ternopil district, an unknown man dressed in a military uniform had fired several shots from an automatic weapon in the direction of people and fled," the police said.

See more: Consequences of enemy shelling of Kherson region. PHOTOS

As noted, a special police operation was launched in the region to search for the offender. Law enforcement officers identified the suspect and his possible direction of travel. As a result of further coordinated actions involving officers of the Rapid Operational Response Unit(RORU) special detachment, the man involved in the crime was detained. He was a 45-year-old resident of the Zhytomyr region. The police seized the weapon from him.

The police are establishing the circumstances of the incident. The issue of registering this incident in the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations under Part 2 of Article 115 (murder) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine is being decided.

See more: Consequences of Russian shelling of Sumy region. PHOTOS