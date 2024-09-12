Ruscists shelled Tomyna Balka, Stanislav, Novodmytrivka in Kherson region in morning, there are victims. PHOTOS

In the morning, the Russian invaders attacked Tomyna Balka, Stanislav and Novodmytrivka in the Kherson region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Kherson Regional State Administration.

As a result of the Tomyna Balka's shelling, a 51-year-old man sustained blast injuries and contusion. He received the necessary medical care on the spot.

Enemy fire destroyed the roof, walls, doors and windows, as well as outbuildings.









In Stanislav, a 76-year-old woman who was in the street was injured by hostile shelling. She sustained an explosive injury, pelvic injuries, abdominal wounds, and a traumatic leg amputation. The victim was taken to hospital.

The Russians also attacked Novodmytrivka with a drone. As a result of the explosives dropped from the drone, a 54-year-old man sustained an explosive injury, a shrapnel wound to his hand, and a traumatic amputation of his lower leg.

An ambulance crew took the victim to hospital in serious condition. Doctors are fighting for his life.

