Consequences of KAB strike on civilian infrastructure in Okhtyrka, Sumy region. PHOTOS

On the morning of 13 September, Russian occupants dropped a guided aerial bomb on the civilian infrastructure of Okhtyrka, Sumy region. A multi-storey residential building was damaged.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the regional prosecutor's office.

According to the investigation, on 13 September 2024, at about 04:45 a.m., using methods of warfare prohibited by international law, the occupiers dropped, according to preliminary data, a guided aerial bomb on the civilian infrastructure of Okhtyrka, Sumy region.

The aggressor's attack damaged a multi-storey residential building, three vehicles, outbuildings and the premises of a local enterprise.

Read more: Occupants attacked Mykolaiv region with drones and artillery: 16-year-old girl was injured

Prosecutors, in cooperation with other law enforcement agencies, are documenting the consequences of the shelling.

Under the procedural supervision of the Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation is being conducted into the violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine), the prosecutor's office added.











