ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10370 visitors online
News Photo Russian aggression against Ukraine War
3 816 1

Consequences of KAB strike on civilian infrastructure in Okhtyrka, Sumy region. PHOTOS

On the morning of 13 September, Russian occupants dropped a guided aerial bomb on the civilian infrastructure of Okhtyrka, Sumy region. A multi-storey residential building was damaged.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the regional prosecutor's office.

According to the investigation, on 13 September 2024, at about 04:45 a.m., using methods of warfare prohibited by international law, the occupiers dropped, according to preliminary data, a guided aerial bomb on the civilian infrastructure of Okhtyrka, Sumy region.

The aggressor's attack damaged a multi-storey residential building, three vehicles, outbuildings and the premises of a local enterprise.

Read more: Occupants attacked Mykolaiv region with drones and artillery: 16-year-old girl was injured

Prosecutors, in cooperation with other law enforcement agencies, are documenting the consequences of the shelling.

Under the procedural supervision of the Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation is being conducted into the violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine), the prosecutor's office added.

Наслідки авіаудару по Охтирці на Сумщині 13 вересня 2024 року
Наслідки авіаудару по Охтирці на Сумщині 13 вересня 2024 року
Наслідки авіаудару по Охтирці на Сумщині 13 вересня 2024 року
Наслідки авіаудару по Охтирці на Сумщині 13 вересня 2024 року
Наслідки авіаудару по Охтирці на Сумщині 13 вересня 2024 року
Наслідки авіаудару по Охтирці на Сумщині 13 вересня 2024 року

Author: 

shoot out (13183) Sumska region (1134) Okhtyrka (9)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 