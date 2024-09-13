Former regional deputy Makeyenko is suspected of tax evasion over UAH 71 million. PHOTOS

Law enforcers served a notice of suspicion to Volodymyr Makeenko, a former MP of several convocations and former deputy head of the banned Party of Regions faction, in a case of tax evasion of UAH 71 million.

This is reported by the press service of the State Bureau of Investigation and the Office of the Prosecutor General, Censor.NET reports.

"The MP of Ukraine of the first, third, and seventh convocations, former deputy head of the Party of Regions faction and head of the State Treasury Committee, is suspected of tax evasion, which led to the actual non-receipt of funds to the budget in particularly large amounts (part 3 of Article 212 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," the statement said.

Law enforcement officers did not disclose the name of the former MP, but according to the case file, it is Volodymyr Makeenko.

Details of the suspicion

According to the investigation, the former MP created a network of companies abroad registered in his name or in the names of persons under his control and his closest relatives. But he actually managed them himself.

The Prosecutor General's Office reported that these companies, among other things, received funds of dubious origin to their bank accounts, which were transferred to the accounts of the former MP. He then disposed of these funds at his own discretion, placing them on deposit.

During 2011-2018, the suspect received UAH 387 million of income that was subject to taxation. Instead, he concealed it and failed to report it in his tax returns.

Therefore, personal income tax and military duty were not accrued and paid to the state budget. He failed to pay UAH 71.4 million in taxes.

The former MP was served with a notice of suspicion of tax evasion under Part 3 of Article 212 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. He faces up to three years in prison with confiscation of property.

