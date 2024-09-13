Ruscists hit Yampil in Sumy region: 2 killed, 3 civilians wounded, including child. PHOTOS (updated)

Russian occupation forces struck Yampil, Sumy region, with KABs, killing 2 men and wounding three people, including a child.

This was reported by the press service of the prosecutor's office, Censor.NET reports.

Around 9 a.m., the occupiers dropped four KABs on the civilian infrastructure of Yampil, Shostka district.

"As a result of the enemy's attack, a 60-year-old man who was driving his car through the village was killed, and three civilians, including a child, sought medical assistance. Private households and a pharmacy were damaged," the statement said.

Later, the prosecutor's office added that a 54-year-old man who had been injured in the village of Yampil died in hospital.

Thus, as of 11.30 a.m., there are 2 dead. The wounded child is 4 years old.

