Drone attack on Odesa: there is destruction and damage in 2 districts. PHOTOS

On the night of 14 September 2024, Russian troops attacked the Odesa and Izmail districts of the Odesa region with attack drones. The intense combat work of the air defense forces lasted more than 3 hours.

This was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional State Administration Oleh Kiper on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

Consequences of an enemy attack

According to the JMA, as a result of the fall of drone debris in the suburbs of Odesa, 3 buildings were destroyed on the territory of a private household, a residential building, and a garage were damaged. Fortunately, no one was killed or injured.

In addition, in Odesa district, the fall of UAV debris on the territory of the residential sector caused the roof of a private house to catch fire. The 10 m2 fire was quickly extinguished by the owners themselves.

"At another location, a car and a warehouse caught fire as a result of a Russian attack. The fire was promptly extinguished by the State Emergency Service. There were no reports of casualties," the statement said.

According to the JMA, in Izmail district, a hangar wall, windows, and doors of a country house were damaged without subsequent fire. Fortunately, there were no fatalities or injuries.











Law enforcement officers are recording the consequences of another terrorist attack by Russians against the civilian population of Odesa region.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that on the night of 14 September, air defense forces repelled a drone attack in Kyiv and Odesa. According to the Air Force, air defense shot down 72 of the 76 Shaheeds, two more were lost in the area, and two returned to the territory of the Russian Federation.