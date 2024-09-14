Yesterday, Russian army attacked 10 settlements in Kherson region: 1 person died, 7 others were injured. Rubber aid distribution center was destroyed. PHOTO

Antonivka, Sadove, Bilozerka, Veletynske, Beryslav, Odradokamianka, Mykolaivka, Kostyrka, Kozatske, and the city of Kherson came under hostile fire and air strikes over the last day.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin.

"The Russian military hit an educational institution, the food unit of a medical institution; residential areas of the region's settlements, including 2 high-rise buildings and 6 private houses. The occupiers also damaged a bus and private cars," the statement said.

Prokudin noted that 1 person was killed and 7 others were injured as a result of Russian aggression.

Rashists destroy the only humanitarian aid distribution centre in Antonivka

The Russian army destroyed the premises of a local rural health post in Antonivka, Kherson district, which served as a humanitarian aid distribution centre and a point of indestructibility, said Roman Mrochko, head of the Kherson MVA.

"On 13 September, the enemy destroyed the only indestructibility point and one of the humanitarian aid distribution centres operating on the basis of the outpatient clinic of the Luchansky hospital, which is located in the Antonivka part of the city behind the bridge of the same name," the statement said.

As a result of hostile shelling, a fire broke out in the building. The fire destroyed the building.

Read also on Censor.NET: Consequences of hostile shelling in Kherson region: 12 civilians and two policemen wounded. Photo report





