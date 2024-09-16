Day in Donetsk region: enemy fired 21 times at localities over last day, one resident was killed and seven others were wounded. PHOTOS

Russian invaders fired on the settlements of Pokrovsk, Kramatorsk and Bakhmut districts yesterday.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin.

Pokrovsk district

In Kurakhove, 12 private houses were damaged. An administrative building was damaged in Myrnohrad. In Pokrovsk, 1 person was killed and 3 injured, 3 infrastructure facilities and an outbuilding were damaged. In Novoekonomichne of the Hrodivka community, 15 houses were damaged.

Kramatorsk district

In Lyman, 2 administrative buildings and a non-residential building were damaged. In Mykolaivka, 3 people were injured, 11 multi-storey buildings, a shop and 2 administrative buildings were damaged. In Kleban-Byk of the Illinivska community, 2 facilities were damaged.

Bakhmut district

In Siversk, 10 houses were destroyed and 4 more damaged. In Chasovoyarsk community, 10 private houses, a multi-storey building and an industrial building were damaged.

In total, Russians fired 21 times at localities in Donetsk region over the last day. 423 people, including 98 children, were evacuated from the frontline.

