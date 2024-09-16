In Lviv, unknown person vandalized coffee shop of AFU serviceman: police detained attacker. PHOTOS

In Lviv, on the night of 15-16 September, a coffee shop owned by Ukrainian Armed Forces serviceman Luka Karpiuk was attacked. The attacker smashed shop windows, furniture and crockery inside the premises, causing considerable damage to the establishment. He has already been detained by law enforcement.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

The owner of the cafe, Luka Karpiuk, told Suspilne that he did not know the suspect. The cafe is already counting the losses.

"Superficially, we estimate that it is at least half a million hryvnias. This is just the cost of the external glass structures. All the crockery, part of the equipment, inventory, and some interior elements were also damaged. The amount is considerable," said the owner of the restaurant.

According to Karpiuk, his cafe actively helps the Ukrainian army. He hopes that this case is not a targeted act of revenge for supporting the Ukrainian military.

Police detain the attacker

The Patrol Police of Lviv region reported on Facebook that a 28-year-old man who had vandalised a coffee shop had been detained.

"We received a call from security to a catering establishment on Halytska Street. There, an unknown person was breaking windows, damaging the property of the establishment, behaving aggressively and using foul language. Upon arrival at the scene, the police officers, observing the rules of personal safety, used verbal commands and skilful actions to remove the man from the premises," the police said.

All the circumstances of the incident are currently being established.

"The investigative team will continue to investigate the 28-year-old. They will establish the circumstances of the incident," the regional patrol police added.

